2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival returns this August

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts MKE announced Wednesday that its MKE Black Theatre Festival will be returning this summer.

This year's festival will run for three weeks rather than one, from Aug. 9 through Aug. 27. There will be both ticketed and free events.

According to a news release from organizers, there will be two full-production plays, a play development workshop, an audition masterclass, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes auditions, Reflections on Black History with Evertt Marshburn, a poetry set, and more.

The two full-production plays will be Mud Row by Dominique Morisseau and The Meetin by Jeff Stetson.

The events will take place at various venues across the city including Marquette University, The Table at Alice’s Garden, Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, and Studio 4A at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

“We are thrilled and proud to bring back the MKE Black Theatre Festival to our city,” said Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara, Festival Directors for the 2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival. “This year’s festival is our biggest and best yet, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”

Major supporters of this year's festival include BMO Harris Bank. National Endowment for the Arts, The Black Seed, and the United Performing Arts Fund.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip