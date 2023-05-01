2023 Milwaukee Air & Water Show tickets now on sale

Watch Now
Milwaukee's Air & Water Show will be the Navy Blue Angels only performance in Wisconsin this year.
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:45:10-04

MILWAUKEE — Tickets for the 2023 Milwaukee Air & Water Show coming to McKinley Park and Bradford Beach are now on sale.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be in town July 22-23. A news release says the event is the city's "largest and most endeared patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities."

The Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline the show for the second straight year. For the first time in its 76-year history, the squadron will feature its first female combat fighter pilot. U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee will join the team for the 2023 air show season.

Milwaukee's Air & Water Show will be the Navy Blue Angels' only performance in Wisconsin this year.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, but organizers said there's only a limited number of reserved seats.

WaterStone Bank will return as the show's presenting sponsor.

To purchase tickets for the 2023 show, head to the Milwaukee Air & Water Show's website.

