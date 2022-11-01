Watch Now
2022 We Energies cookie book now available online, in-person pick up

The cookie book's theme this year is "Wisconsin hometown favorites."
We Energies' 2022 cookie book is now available online.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 01, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The 2022 We Energies cookie book is now available online or you can pick it up in person at specific distribution locations set up around the state throughout the month of November.

The cookie book's theme this year is "Wisconsin hometown favorites." The book features 38 recipes, including old-fashioned date bars, grandma babe's potato chip cookies, and even honey ginger cookies.

If you want a hard copy, you can pick one up Saturday at American Family Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit We Energies' website to purchase the cookie book online. You can also view the cookie book distribution schedule.

