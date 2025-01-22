20-year-old entrepreneur is selling thousands of custom wreaths a year

OOSTBURG — Working in the news, I learn new things all the time. Here's something I didn't know existed until today. There's a huge market for expensive custom wreaths. I'm talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars. And there's an entrepreneur from Wisconsin, who is still in college, and his custom wreath business is growing faster than he ever anticipated.

Max Buechler, 20, is the owner of MB Crafts. It's a home decor company based in Oostburg, Sheboygan County. He makes custom holiday wreaths for everything from Christmas to 4th of July to Mardi Gras.

"They wanted a cat on a surfboard, so I did a surfing cat wreath. So, it's always different. It's never boring," Buechler said.

Each wreath takes about 30 to 60 minutes to make. They sell for for $65 to $600. In 2024, he sold about 2,000 of them to customers across the country.

James Groh A Mardi Gras themed wreath by MB Crafts.

"I always wanted to have my own business, but I didn't know what the business was going to be like, and so when I came across this, it was like perfect—my hobby and turning it into a business," Buechler said.

MB Crafts has expanded to include garland, swag (which is like garland but shorter and thicker), center pieces, and he does house and business calls for custom holiday trees. Buechler also teaches online wreath-making courses and will welcome 100 people to Wisconsin for a weekend-long wreath retreat over Labor Day.

Max puts in 60-hour weeks sometimes while balancing a full-time college workload. He goes to Lakeshore Technical College in Sheboygan County and is studying business management. It's not easy to balance all of this, but Buechler is ready to take on the life of an entrepreneur.

"I like to work hard and to see the outcome," he said.

James Groh A display of wreaths inside MB Crafts studio and warehouse in Oostburg, Sheboygan County.

He has a business mindset which helped him take MB Crafts to the next level. His studio space also doubles as a warehouse. Recently, MB Crafts has become a supplier of products to other crafters. The warehouse is full of ribbon, embellishments, DIY kits, and more. He has sold more than 3,000 pairs of scissors.

"I started to grow an audience of not just wreath buyers but also other crafters, and they're like, 'It's so hard to find stuff,' so I was like, 'Okay, I can accommodate for both my wreath buyer and my wreath maker.'"

His business is split about 50/50 between custom orders and supplies sales.

Buechler credits social media with helping him take off in such a short time.

"Started running my business on TikTok. I would go live, and I could sell 15-20 wreaths in a night. So I was constantly making them, and people were asking, and I couldn't keep up, and I'm like this is getting serious," he said.

Now, he has 64,000 followers on Facebook and 185,800 followers on TikTok.

The business is showing no signs of slowing down. Buechler has his eyes set on the future with big plans.

"My dream is to buy a big plot of land, kind of out in the country, put up a big warehouse, and build my dream house on the same plot of land," Buechler said.

You can see his online store, sign up for the retreat, or learn more about Buechler by going to his website.

Watch how a 20-year-old turned his crafting hobby into a booming custom wreath-making business

20-year-old's custom wreath-making business is booming

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error