20-year-old man in critical condition after being shot by Milwaukee police

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by Milwaukee police Sunday night.

Officers say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. near 64th and Sherman. TMJ4's Sydni Eure got the scene around 2:45 a.m. to try and learn more about what lead up to the shooting.

Officers told her they received several calls for shots fired just after 11:00 p.m and that they spotted the 20-year-old holding a gun. They say he tried to run after being told to stop several times. Officers chased the man and then they say he turned around and shot at them.

Those officers say they fired back and hit the 20-year-old several times. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still there now in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Neighbors say it's tough to look out their windows to see a police crime scene.

"It's kind of like a thing around here," said Tae Edwards. "Of course they call it a safe neighborhood, there's a police station up the street but you know nothing's ever too safe around here, so…It's just sad for real."

The three officers involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave. More information about them is expected to be released this afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip