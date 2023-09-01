2-year-old shot, injured near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old was shot and injured near 13th and Atkinson in Milwaukee on Thursday.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the shooting scene around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a child, around 2 years old, with a gunshot wound to the hand.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital.
It is not yet known if anyone was arrested.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
