2-year-old shot, injured near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old was shot and injured near 13th and Atkinson in Milwaukee on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the shooting scene around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a child, around 2 years old, with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital.

It is not yet known if anyone was arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

