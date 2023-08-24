2-year-old shot and injured near 45th and North, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old male toddler was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near 45th and North Thursday morning.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the incident happened around 10 a.m. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred against him.

Police urged residents to lock their firearms away from the reach of children.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., on the 2300 block of N. 45th St. The victim, a 2-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. A 21-year-old Milwaukee male was taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.





MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, please contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.





