2-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 2-year-old boy that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police were called to the area of 26th and Locust where they found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

A 40-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody after the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This marks the second child shot this weekend as a 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near 10th and Capitol on Friday night.

TMJ4 News will provide updates on the child and investigation as they are made available.

