2-year-old accidentally shoots himself near 12th and Wright, one person arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old boy grabbed an unattended firearm and accidentally shot himself near 12th and Wright on Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 11:25 a.m.

The child arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition and is expected to survive, police say.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee police are reminding the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children.

If anyone needs a gunlock, you are urged to contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.

