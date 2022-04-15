2 teens charged for stealing car from mall, taking police on chase

GLENDALE, Wis. — Two teenage boys are facing criminal charges after being accused of stealing a Kia at Bayshore Mall and taking police on a chase through Glendale on Sunday.

16-year-old Jaylen Emanuel Mullen was charged with fleeing or eluding an officer, while 17-year-old Martesse Johnson was charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent as a party to a crime, and obstructing an officer.

A criminal complaint released Friday states officers were called to the mall for a car break-in. A witness reported someone trying but failing to break into a Kia.

As police looked for suspects, one officer saw a Kia packed with about six people speeding off. The officer pursued the vehicle, during which the driver swerved into incoming traffic. The car hit some sticks under I-43 on the driver's side of the tires as police followed. Police then lost sight of the suspects.

Watch police video below:

*WARNING: Videos contain profanity*

Police video: 7 teens arrested following stolen Kia chase in Glendale

Police video: 7 teens arrested after stolen Kia chase in Glendale

A witness later reported seeing a similar Kia. Police once again found the suspects and followed. The complaint states the driver in the Kia drove at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. The driver also passed another car in the bike lane and traveled east in the west-bound lanes. Police decided to end the pursuit due to traffic.

When police resumed the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle slid out of control at Bender and Port Washington. The complaint states seven people got out of the vehicle and bolted. Mullen and Johnson were among those arrested.

The owner of the stolen Kia Optima says they parked in front of the Pfister Hotel before it was stolen.

Glendale police previously said the suspects in the vehicle ranged from 12 to 17-years-old.

