RACINE, Wis. — Two Racine teenagers were recently charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old boy, Eugene Henderson, died after being shot in the head in the City of Racine on Sunday, March 13.

16-year-old Emonjae Kinney was charged with first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and discharge firearm from vehicle. 15-year-old Micah Lminggio was charged with first degree intentional homicide - as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

Racine police said they responded to the area of 20th and Mead for a complaint of a shooting around 10:19 p.m. Sunday. Soon after, they were called to the 1900 block of Racine Street for a report that a male, later identified as Henderson, had been shot in the head. He was a passenger in a stolen Chrysler 300, police said. He died a few days later from his injuries at the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police he saw the driver of a black SUV stick his arm out the window with a handgun. The witness ducked down and heard two gunshots and saw the SUV flee southbound on Mead Street. He was unable to identity the subject.

Submitted Eugene Henderson

The complaint says another witness told police they heard gun shots and saw a white truck and a dark sedan. The witness also heard a crash. An officer located a light pole torn from the ground laying across the sidewalk near 16th and Mead.

A third witness said he was in the Chrysler 300 at the time of the shooting, sitting in the rear passenger seat. According to the complaint, he said "Tink Tink" was driving and stopped in the 1800 block of Racine Street when a car pulled up on the driver's side and fired shots. The shots came through the driver's side front and back windows. The witness said one of those shots struck Henderson in the head. The witness stated the suspect vehicle then sped off northbound. The complaint says after a moment, the witness said they also drove off northbound.

Video surveillance from the 200 block of Racine Street shows the Chrysler 300 and a dark SUV in the area. Around 10:15 p.m., the SUV is seen following the Chrysler northbound in the 1900 block of Mead Street. The SUV was identified as a blue Ford Edge. The video shows the suspect vehicle dragging an exhaust system, causing sparks, according to the complaint.

An investigator located the Ford in the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue and it matched the description of the SUV in the video. The vehicle also had damage consistent with hitting a pole. The complaint says while watching the SUV and the home, police saw two individuals exit the home and head towards the Ford. One of the individuals was identified as Lminggio. He was arrested.

Inside the Ford was an I-Phone belonging to Kinney. It had location data that showed it to be in the area of 22nd Street, Mead Street, 14th Street, and Howe Street before and at the time the shooting took place. It also had a video showing Kinney brandishing a Glock handgun. The video was taken at 1:37 a.m. on March 14. The GPS pings show the phone to be in the area of 14th and Howe at that time, according to the complaint.

Lminggio told police that he, Kinney, and a third individual had gone to "N's" house in the Ford prior to the shooting. He stated "N's" older brother took the Ford and returned shortly saying he parked the car somewhere north of "N's" home.

An investigator spoke to "N" who said that on the night of the shooting, he was in the Ford with Lminggio, Kinney, and a third individual. He said Lminggio was driving and Kinney was in the rear passenger seat. He said Kinney fired shots from the Ford into a vehicle on the passenger side of the Ford, and they then fled the scene, the complaint says.

If convicted, Lminggio and Kinney both face a maximum of life in prison.

A cash bond of $500,000 was set for Kinney on Wednesday. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 29.

A cash bond of $300,000 was set for Lminggio on Wednesday. He also has a preliminary hearing on June 29.

