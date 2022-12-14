2 people shot outside of Milwaukee downtown police station

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people were shot outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms two people were transported with multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting scene outside of the District 1 and administration building on State Street.

A third person, a driver of a vehicle that was shot at, was also taken to the hospital with panic attack symptoms.

TMJ4

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m.

There is no word yet on the severity of the two shooting victims' injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

