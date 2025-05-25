2 Oak Creek residents dead in Marinette County crash Friday night, Sheriff says

STEPHENSON, Wis — According to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, three people, two from Oak Creek, are dead after a crash Friday night.

The crash occurred Friday, May 23, around 9:22 p.m. on County Highway A at Moonshine Hill Rd. in the Town of Stephenson.

Law enforcement says a driver, Daniel W. Mrotek, a 60-year-old from Berlin, Wis, was traveling west on Moonshine Hill Rd. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling north on County Hwy A.

The vehicle traveling north on County Hwy A was occupied by driver, Thomas J. Robe, a 71-year-old from Oak Creek, and passenger, Sharon R. Robe, a 68-year-old also from Oak Creek. Both of whom sustained fatal injuries, investigators say.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Mrotek was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He also sustained fatal injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

