2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found unresponsive at Illinois truck stop

MONEE, Ill. — A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died after he was hit in the head in the southern Chicago suburb of Monee on Aug. 31, according to reports.

The medical examiner there ruled Sevyn Simmons’ death a homicide, NBC Chicago reports.

Monee police said officers and EMS responded to a call of a child not breathing at a truck stop on Monee Manhattan Road just before 9 a.m. that morning.

At the truck stop, officers found the child's parents, who handed the baby over for treatment.

First responders brought the child to Franciscan Hospital in Olympian Fields and then Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Sevyn died on Friday, Sept. 2 from blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.

