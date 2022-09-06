Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found unresponsive at Illinois truck stop

The medical examiner there ruled Sevyn Simmons’ death a homicide
Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 11:12 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:12:43-04

MONEE, Ill. — A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died after he was hit in the head in the southern Chicago suburb of Monee on Aug. 31, according to reports.

The medical examiner there ruled Sevyn Simmons’ death a homicide, NBC Chicago reports.

Monee police said officers and EMS responded to a call of a child not breathing at a truck stop on Monee Manhattan Road just before 9 a.m. that morning.

At the truck stop, officers found the child's parents, who handed the baby over for treatment.

First responders brought the child to Franciscan Hospital in Olympian Fields and then Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Sevyn died on Friday, Sept. 2 from blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need