2-month-old boy dies of blunt force trauma, Milwaukee man arrested

Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 29, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating an infant death that occurred on April 26, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of N. 29th Street.

Police say a 2-month-old baby boy was unresponsive and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It was determined that the baby died as the result of blunt force trauma.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

