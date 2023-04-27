Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 Milwaukee teens injured in double shooting near 37th and Burnham

MPD Squad
Sal Dendik/TMJ4
MPD Squad
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 19:03:40-04

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee teenagers were injured after a double shooting near 37th and Burnham on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say it happened on the 18000 block of S. 37th Street around 2:40 p.m.

A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, striking the two teens. An 18-year-old Milwaukee boy was transported to the hospital with serious injures. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Learn about TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer