2 Milwaukee teens injured in double shooting near 37th and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee teenagers were injured after a double shooting near 37th and Burnham on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say it happened on the 18000 block of S. 37th Street around 2:40 p.m.

A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, striking the two teens. An 18-year-old Milwaukee boy was transported to the hospital with serious injures. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

