2 Milwaukee men injured in double shooting near 19th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men were injured in a double shooting near 19th and Hampton on Monday.

Police say a 32-year-old and 54-year-old both sustained non-fatal injuries after being shot around 7:20 p.m. The victims both arrived at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

