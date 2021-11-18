2 men killed in separate shootings overnight: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men died overnight in two separate shootings, police say.

The first happened around 11:23 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Brown Street. MPD said a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot multiple times and died at the scene of the shooting.

The second happened around 12:22 a.m., in the 1900 block of North 38th Street. In that incident a 43-year-old Milwaukee man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

MPD seeks unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

