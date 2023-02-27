2 men charged; 5-year-old dies after firing father's firearm

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — New details have come out about the tragic case involving 5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez who, police say, accidentally shot and killed himself with a gun last week near 29th and National.

Court records show the boy's father, Jose Manuel Gonzalez, and his second-cousin, Bryan Jaensch, have each been charged with being parties to a crime in neglecting a child leading to Elijo's death.

The records say Gonzalez rushed out the door to go to work without securing a loaded gun that was in the room Elijo was playing in.

He texted Jaensch, who was watching Elijah and his sister, warning him about the gun.

Prosecutors argue both Gonzalez and Jaensch failed to properly secure the gun before Elijo shot himself.

The crimes carry a maximum $100,000 fine and up to 25 years in prison. They are both in custody.

