Child identified: 5-year-old finds gun, fatally shoots self in Milwaukee

TONIGHT AT 10 p.m.: Elijo Gonzales' family shares their story for the first time since the incident to raise awareness about gun safety.
Submitted
5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died Tuesday night after Milwaukee police say he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 19:49:55-05

TMJ4's Taylor Lumpkin will have this full report at 10 p.m.
A 5-year-old boy who died Tuesday night after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself was identified as Elijo Gonzales.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near 29th and National. According to police, the boy was taken to the hospital where he died.

Two men, a 58-year-old and a 35-year-old, were arrested for leaving an unattended firearm.

Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to Milwaukee police data shared with TMJ4 News, from Jan. 1-Feb. 21 2022 there were 3 homicides and 13 non-fatal shootings involving victims 17 and younger. During the same time and with the same age group in 2023, there were 4 homicides and 19 non-fatal shootings.

TONIGHT AT 10 p.m.: Gonzales' family shares their story for the first time since the incident to raise awareness about gun safety.

5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez

