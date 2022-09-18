2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Kenosha bar Sunday morning

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police say two people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting at Las Margaritas bar near 23rd ave. and Roosevelt rd. overnight.

It happened shortly before 2:00am when nearby officers say they heard the shots ring out and received multiple 911 calls related to the incident.

The area was blocked off for hours overnight as police investigated but the area has since reopened to the public.

Police say the investigation is still very active and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone who has information on either shooting is urged to call the KPD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

