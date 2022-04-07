2 juveniles arrested after stealing car from Whitefish Bay High School parking lot

WHITEFISH BAY, Wisc. — Two juvenile suspects were arrested after stealing a car from the Whitefish Bay High School parking lot on Wednesday.

Whitefish Bay police received a report of a stolen gold Kia around 1:45 p.m. The suspects arrived at the Whitefish Bay High School parking lot in a stolen Hyundai.

Police say the suspects broke the window of the Kia and damaged the steering column before stealing it. Both vehicles then fled the area.

Two Whitefish Bay police officers observed the two stolen vehicles and a pursuit began.

Whitefish Bay Police Department

According to police, the Hyundai became disabled near Flint and Florist. With the help of Glendale police, the two suspects were arrested.

The Kia was not apprehended. No students were near the suspects while the car was stolen.

Charged will be referred to the Children's Center.

