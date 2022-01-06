2 injured in shooting stemming from argument at 30th and Concordia, MPD says

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured in a shooting stemming from an argument at 30th and Concordia Avenue Wednesday evening, Milwaukee police say.

MPD said in a statement the shooting left a 33-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and a 59-year-old man with non-fatal injuries. Both were brought to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was a result of an argument. MPD adds they are trying to find unknown suspects. The shooting happened around 3:39 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

