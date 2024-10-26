2 injured in Friday night crash, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people are injured after a crash Friday night.
Police say the crash happened around 10:51 p.m. Friday, October 25 near St. Paul Ave. and 26th St.
A vehicle was traveling eastbound on St. Paul Ave. when it ran a red light, colliding with another vehicle, a bus, that was traveling northbound on 26th St.
The vehicle traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian, according to police.
The pedestrian, an unidentified individual, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.