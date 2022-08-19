Watch Now
2 injured after double shooting near 39th and Chambers

Posted at 9:46 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 22:46:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say two people were injured after a double shooting near 39th and Chambers on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was treated for her injuries at the scene, police say.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

