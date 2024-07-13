2 hurt in shooting early Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say

2 people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near Jacks American Pub on Brady St.

A 34-year-old was transported to a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

Later a 27-year-old arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries. Both people are expected to survive.

Police say that the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation but it appears to be the result of an argument between the victims and suspect.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

