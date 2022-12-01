Watch Now
2 dead in fiery crash: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 29th and Capitol

TMJ4
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a crash scene near 29th and Capitol.
Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:34:34-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a crash scene near 29th and Capitol.

MCMEO says they are responding to two people who have died at the scene. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a crash scene near 29th and Capitol.

TMJ4 crews on the scene say it appears a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire. Fire crews and police responded to the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

