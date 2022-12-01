2 dead in fiery crash: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 29th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a crash scene near 29th and Capitol.

MCMEO says they are responding to two people who have died at the scene. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

TMJ4 The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a crash scene near 29th and Capitol.

TMJ4 crews on the scene say it appears a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire. Fire crews and police responded to the incident.

BREAKING: We’re on the scene of a car crash in Milwaukee near 29th and Capitol. The car looks to have crashed into a tree and caught fire. You can still see smoke coming from the vehicle. The medical examiner has confirmed they’ve been called out to the area for two people @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/00ap03MaLM — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) December 1, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip