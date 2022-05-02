2 charged in deadly shooting at gas station at 27th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Two young men are facing first degree intentional homicide charges in the fatal shooting of a man near 27th and Burleigh on April 22.

17-year-old Laprada J Cross and 18-year-old Peltrion Idris Banks were charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and as a Party to a Crime.

A criminal complaint states officers were called to that scene, where they found a 23-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim later died from the injuries.

A clerk at a nearby gas station told investigators that the victim had chased a group of young men, accused of regularly stealing from the store.

Eventually two of the young men, identified as the defendants, speak with the victim. Defendant Banks then pulls out a gun and fires, hitting the victim, surveillance video showed, police say. The suspects then run away.

Three days later investigators followed Banks from the gas station to his home, where they arrested him. Officers then identified Cross as his brother and arrested him.

During a police interview, Banks identified himself in a still from surveillance video, but said the muzzle flash was from his camera.

