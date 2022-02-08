2 charged after George Webb worker was shot in the face over food service: Complaint

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Two Milwaukee women were criminally charged after an employee was shot in the face during an argument over service at a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa last month.

Bryanna J. Johnson, 20 and Breanta Justice Johnson, 20, both of Milwaukee, were charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide (as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon). If convicted, they could each face up to 60 years behind bars.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday states Wauwatosa police officers were called to the restaurant at 12201 W. North Ave. on Jan. 30, where they found the injured 26-year-old man on the floor. A witness told police the victim is a George Webb employee.

The witness continued to investigators that four women sitting at a table began an argument with him and the victim because their food wasn't being served fast enough. The employees eventually asked the women to leave. One left and then shortly returned.

According to the complaint, the four women were near the register when two of them continued to argue with the victim. The witness tried to separate them, but one women punched the victim and a second woman pulled out a gun and fired one round at the victim, the complaint states. The round hit the victim in the face while he was lying on the ground, prosecutors say.

Using surveillance footage, prosecutors identified the two women as Bryanna and Breanta Johnson. The video also showed the victim being pistol whipped and stomped in the face, the complaint states. The four women then left the restaurant.

Tosa police said earlier they expect the victim to survive.

Police took the four suspects into custody on Thursday. Two search warrants were executed at residences in Milwaukee, according to a statement.

