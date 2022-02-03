4 arrested after George Webb employee shot in the face during argument in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — Wauwatosa police arrested four women after a 26-year-old man was shot in the face during an argument at George Webb on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. at 12201 W. North Ave. Investigators determined that an argument over food service between an employee and a group of customers led to a physical altercation. Police say a woman then fired one shot, striking the employee in the face. The suspects then fled the scene.

The male employee suffered a serious injury, but police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators were able to develop suspects and a suspect vehicle with information provided by witnesses and video surveillance from the area.

Police took the four suspects into custody on Thursday. Two search warrants were executed at residences in Milwaukee and additional evidence was recovered, according to police.

This case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

