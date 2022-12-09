2 arrested in Kenosha County drug bust; guns, homemade explosives also recovered

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two suspects were arrested after a Kenosha County drug bust hauled firearms, homemade explosives, and drugs on Thursday.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a Pleasant Prairie home Thursday after developing information on a suspected drug trafficking operation.

According to the Kenosha Sheriff's Department, two suspects were arrested and six firearms, eight homemade explosive devices, and a large number of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

The suspects were taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

The two are being charged with several felonies including possession with intent to deliver THC, operating and maintaining a drug house, possession of homemade explosives, and illegally possessing firearms.

KDOG, the Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department, and members of the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team were part of the operation.

