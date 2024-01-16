'It was 42 degrees in here': 2.5 days of no power on this block in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — We Energies is blaming the heavy snow and cold for all of the power outages Friday to Monday.

After two and a half days, the power has been restored on Meadow Lane in New Berlin.

The owner of 19th Hole Country Club in New Berlin was busy warming the place back up.

“When I got here yesterday morning, it was 42 degrees in here,” said Susan Pirlot. "I’ve been without business since Friday night. It was a significant loss. I don’t know yet if insurance will cover it or not. I haven’t gotten that far.”

She used a generator to warm the place up, as well as for her tenants above.

Further down Meadow Lane, Willy Dimmick was getting updates from crews restoring power on the block. He says when he called he was given “Just the runaround… ‘Nine o’clock... Eleven o’clock....Twelve o’clock' yesterday. We finally decided we’re done. We went to a hotel and spent the night we watched the Packers game.”

The power did not come on until about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Neighbor Dave Podd said, “It’s about time! I can take a shower.”

About 60 hours with no power. We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway could not confirm exactly what caused this outage, but scattered outages took place this weekend due to the snow taking down tree limbs onto their equipment. He added, “We have hundreds of people working in the field today, just like they have been since Friday restoring power.”

