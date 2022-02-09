Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

$2.49M home for sale on east side features full bar, sauna

items.[0].image.alt
Milwaukee Business Journal
The House on the Hill is for sale for $2.49M.
Eastside house for sale
Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 08:56:45-05

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home has hit the market for $2.49 million and it features an updated bar and a sauna!

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the home is known as "The House on the Hill," and its official price is $2,495,000.

The home is located at 2006 E. Lafayette Place, on the corner of Summit Avenue. It is just up the hill from the lakefront and McKinley Park.

The House on the Hill last sold in 2018 for $1.2 million, and it sits on 0.15 acres of land. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half-bath.

According to the business journal, the interior is restored and renovated. It has a brand-new custom kitchen featuring high-end appliances and fixtures.

The master bedroom has a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a luxury bathroom with a clawfoot tub and freestanding shower.

There is a finished third floor with a family room, office, and full bathroom. There's also a finished lower level with a full bar, fitness room, and sauna.

Things don't stop there though. The House on the Hill seals the deal with a rooftop terrace featuring an outdoor kitchen and firepit.

house 1.PNG
house 1.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 2.PNG
house 2.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 3.PNG
house 3.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 6.PNG
house 6.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 5.PNG
house 5.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 7.PNG
house 7.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 8.PNG
house 8.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 9.PNG
house 9.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal
house 10.PNG
house 10.PNG
Milwaukee Business Journal

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing