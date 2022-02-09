$2.49M home for sale on east side features full bar, sauna

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home has hit the market for $2.49 million and it features an updated bar and a sauna!

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the home is known as "The House on the Hill," and its official price is $2,495,000.

The home is located at 2006 E. Lafayette Place, on the corner of Summit Avenue. It is just up the hill from the lakefront and McKinley Park.

The House on the Hill last sold in 2018 for $1.2 million, and it sits on 0.15 acres of land. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half-bath.

According to the business journal, the interior is restored and renovated. It has a brand-new custom kitchen featuring high-end appliances and fixtures.

The master bedroom has a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a luxury bathroom with a clawfoot tub and freestanding shower.

There is a finished third floor with a family room, office, and full bathroom. There's also a finished lower level with a full bar, fitness room, and sauna.

Things don't stop there though. The House on the Hill seals the deal with a rooftop terrace featuring an outdoor kitchen and firepit.

house 1.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 2.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 3.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 6.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 5.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 7.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 8.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 9.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal house 10.PNG Milwaukee Business Journal

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip