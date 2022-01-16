PHOTOS: $1.75 million home with equestrian barn for sale in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Looking for a new home? There's one in Germantown for sale for $1.75 million if you're interested.

The 4,818 square-foot home has three bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

There are 28 pairs of floor-to-ceiling French doors inside, providing panoramic views of the 20-acre property.

What's inside the home isn't the real eye-catcher though. It's what else is on the property: a 14-stall heated equestrian barn.

There's an indoor equestrian ring, and there are five pastures outside. Next to the home is a spring-fed pond, and there's a three-car garage as well.

If that's not enough, you also have the pleasure of paying more than $20,000 in taxes each year.

Check out the photos of the beautiful home and property here.

