19-year-old woman carjacked, sexually assaulted in Milwaukee speaks out to find attackers

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old woman, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she's thankful to be alive. She recounts driving to her cousin's house Saturday night when she noticed a car following her.

"I was speeding up from them to not hit my bumper and they started speeding up with me," said Khari, who is only going by her first name.

Khari says the car eventually cornered her and a man wearing a ski mask pulled out a gun, shot through her driver's side window, and forced her out of the car and into his. Another man got inside of her car and drove off.

"He puts me in the backseat and he starts driving fast. When I look out the rear window, I see my car leaving. I start crying and pleading for him to let me out," she shared.

That's when Khari says the man dragged her out of the car and forced her into an abandoned home off 64th and Nash where she says he then sexually assaulted her.

"What was going through your mind," asked TMJ4 News reporter Taylor Lumpkin.

"That I was about to die," Khari answered.

After the horrific experience, Khari found the strength to escape out of a window and get help.

"I lifted the window and I broke the screen window and I jumped out. When I got out I ran. I just kept running and running and running and running," she said.

Now she's asking the community to keep an eye out for the car that she was driving before she was carjacked, and if you know anything about the attack to say something.

"I'm tired of being paranoid, looking out of windows, and covering windows all the time," said Khari. "Maybe they did this to somebody else and they can get caught for it."

Milwaukee police say they continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

