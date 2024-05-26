Watch Now
19-year-old killed in shooting early Sunday morning, police say

Posted at 9:19 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 10:19:34-04

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, May 26, near Prospect and Windsor Pl.

A 19-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation and Milwaukee Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

