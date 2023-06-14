19-year-old killed in 'presumed homicide,' Kenosha Police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is still trying to piece together what happened after three men showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

KPD said it responded to a local hospital around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of two men who had come into the hospital after being shot. When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who had been injured.

Police said cooperation with the men was minimal as officers tried to find out what happened. The 21-year-old was flown to Milwaukee with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but police said the 19-year-old died before he could be flown.

According to a news release, not long after officers responded to the hospital, another Kenosha hospital contacted police regarding a 20-year-old man who had shown up with gunshot wounds. Police responded to that hospital and again got minimal effort from the victim.

Kenosha Police said they believe they have located a crime scene and are trying to piece together what happened. They called the incident the "presumed homicide" of a 19-year-old man.

While the scene of the incident is not 100% confirmed, KPD said it believes the incident happened near 20th and 60th, and it was not a random act of violence.

When sharing the news in a news release, Kenosha Police addressed the city saying, "we cannot accept that disputes will be solved by gunfire and we must hold those accountable who are responsible for the shootings. Police need your help. Our children, our families, deserve to live in this City without having to worry about when and where another shooting will be. We need to work together to be able to do this. Call us!"

KPD said there's minimal information about this incident and no one is in custody. If you have any information about this incident, please contact police at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip