19-year-old Kenosha resident injured in shooting near 23rd and 55th

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 19-year-old Kenosha resident was injured in a shooting in Kenosha Thursday evening, police say.

According to a statement from Kenosha police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd and 55th.

There officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS brought the victim to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

