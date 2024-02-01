19-year-old injured in shooting near 40th & Center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that put a 19-year-old in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at 3:01 p.m. on Thursday, near 40th & Center.

The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police are still searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip