19-year-old Hartford woman killed in tragic crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC CO., WI — Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a one vehicle accident on Hwy 45 near Sandy Rd in the Township of Auburn early Sunday morning just after 1:00 AM.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Campbellsport Ambulance and Kewaskum Fire and Ambulance Service responded to the scene as well.

Preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling southbound and entered the west ditch, striking a culvert.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “the vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest.” There were five occupants of the vehicle, four of which were thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

Lieutenant Nick Kahnke with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old Hartford woman was struck by another vehicle.

Reports say “she was drug from the scene and located by Washington County Deputies three miles from the initial crash site. The female was pronounced deceased at the secondary scene.”

The report also says three other occupants were transported to medical facilities with serious life-threatening injuries. One occupant was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hwy 45 was re-routed for about four hours by the Fond du Lac County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the names of those involved in the crash are not being released as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on either of these two related crashes, investigators are asking that you contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at (920)929-3390 or the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s tip line at (920)906-4777.

