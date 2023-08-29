18th and Bruce deadly shooting; Milwaukee police searching for suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding a vehicle and suspects wanted in a deadly shooting near 18th and Bruce Sunday evening.

According to a statement from police, the homicide happened around 9:30 p.m. The suspect fired several gunshots, hitting the victim. The suspect then drove off. The victim later died.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2020-2023 white Toyota Highlander SUV with damage at the driver's side door and rear driver's side quarter panel.

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a vehicle and suspects wanted in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., on the 1400 block of W. Bruce Street. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2020-2023 white Toyota Highlander SUV with damage at the driver's side door and rear driver's side quarter panel. The suspect vehicle fired several shots subsequently striking the victim and fled. The victim sustained fatal injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



