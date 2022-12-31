18-year-old woman shot, killed in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, WIS. — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning at about 2:45 a.m.

According to a press release from Whitefish Bay Police Department, officers were called to the area where they found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The North Shore Fire Department was also called to the scene to help with the injuries, but the young woman died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to Whitefish Bay Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

