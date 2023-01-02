18-year-old woman killed in Whitefish Bay, no arrest made yet

WHITEFISH BAY -- We are learning more about an 18-year-old woman shot and killed over the weekend in Whitefish Bay.

Audio recordings captured the frantic moment an officer found the victim early Saturday morning.

"Multiple gunshot wounds. I got two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, make that three! I have a pulse," an officer says on dispatch.

It would be too late to save the 18-year-old woman, who police say was shot multiple times on the sidewalk.

Neighbors identified the victim, telling us she lived in area apartments near Estabrook Park at Hampton and Anita Avenue, but authorities have not officially identified her yet. People saw her loved ones gather at the scene soon after this deadly shooting.

"I heard just horrible crying and wailing, and just sobbing and sobbing, 'they took my baby,' 'they took my baby,'" said Liz Ghilardi, neighbor who heard a woman screaming right outside her bedroom window, "It was just heartbreaking. Even saying it right now sends chills down my spine."

Another neighbor tells us he heard the sound of gunshots and car tires peeling away.

Whitefish Bay Police are still remaining tight-lipped. They assure this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

A lieutenant tells us the autopsy was completed Monday. He adds that they hope to make an arrest soon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip