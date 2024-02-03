18-year-old struck by vehicle near Crestwood and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday, Feb. 2, just after 10:00 p.m. near Crestwood and Silver Spring Drive.

Police say the 18-year-old was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on W. Silver Spring Drive while they were in the roadway.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.

No more information has been released.

