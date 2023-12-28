18-year-old shot, killed near 76th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was shot and killed near 76th and Good Hope on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened shortly before midnight. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not mention if anyone was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip