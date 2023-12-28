Watch Now
18-year-old shot, killed near 76th and Good Hope

18-year-old shot and killed near 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 28, 2023
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was shot and killed near 76th and Good Hope on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened shortly before midnight. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not mention if anyone was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

