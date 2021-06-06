Watch
18-year-old Sheboygan Falls man accidentally shot in groin by friend

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 06, 2021
SHEBOYGAN — An 18-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is recovering after being shot in the pelvic region by his friend, police say.

According to Sheboygan Police officials, the 18-year-old was with his friend, a 21-year-old man from Sheboygan, when it happened.

Police say just before 9:00p.m. on Saturday, the two men were at a home near 9th street and New York Avenue handling the 21-year-old's newly purchased handgun. While the 21-year-old man was manipulating the gun, it inadvertently went off, hitting his friend in the pelvic region.

The 18-year-old showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police took the 21-year-old man into custody and referred him to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office for a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

