18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash near Holton and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Police say the crash happened Saturday, August 12, near the intersection of Holton Street and Chambers Street.

Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Holton Street, making a right turn onto Chambers Street when a motorcycle attempted to pass on the right, causing a crash.

The 18-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

