Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old Kenosha man charged in connection to 3-year-old sister's shooting

Christian Koleske was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of child neglect.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his 3-year-old sister.
Image from iOS (1).jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 18:24:43-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — An 18-year-old Kenosha man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his 3-year-old sister.

The Kenosha Police Department announced Thursday that Christian Koleske was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of child neglect.

A charge of child neglect was also referred to 19-year-old Dynasty Cooper of Kenosha, who was also present during the shooting.

The 3-year-old girl was shot near 51st Street and 29th Avenue on Friday, May 12. Police provided critical first aid to the girl before she was transported to a local hospital. She was then flighted to Children's and survived.

Police say the gun involved in the incident "mysteriously disappeared long before police were notified of the shooting."

If anyone knows where this gun is you are asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb