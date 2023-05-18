18-year-old Kenosha man charged in connection to 3-year-old sister's shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — An 18-year-old Kenosha man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his 3-year-old sister.

The Kenosha Police Department announced Thursday that Christian Koleske was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of child neglect.

A charge of child neglect was also referred to 19-year-old Dynasty Cooper of Kenosha, who was also present during the shooting.

The 3-year-old girl was shot near 51st Street and 29th Avenue on Friday, May 12. Police provided critical first aid to the girl before she was transported to a local hospital. She was then flighted to Children's and survived.

Police say the gun involved in the incident "mysteriously disappeared long before police were notified of the shooting."

If anyone knows where this gun is you are asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

