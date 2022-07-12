Watch Now
18-year-old hit by driver, seriously injured in West Allis

Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 10:21:01-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — An 18-year-old Greenfield man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a driver hit him near 108th and Lincoln in West Allis Tuesday morning.

West Allis police said in a statement that the vehicle was heading northbound on 108th and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway against traffic signals.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old West Allis woman, stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

