18-year-old hit by driver, seriously injured in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — An 18-year-old Greenfield man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a driver hit him near 108th and Lincoln in West Allis Tuesday morning.

West Allis police said in a statement that the vehicle was heading northbound on 108th and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway against traffic signals.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old West Allis woman, stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

