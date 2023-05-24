18-year-old charged, accused of being armed with rifle near Waukesha North High School

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday after prosecutors say he was armed with a rifle and two magazines near Waukesha North High School last month.

Asahel Ali, 18, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm to an officer, and negligent handling of a weapon. Ali was 17 at the time of the incident.

Police responded to the area of the 200 block of Greenmeadow Drive in Waukesha around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14 after two Waukesha North students reported seeing a man, later identified as Ali, with a gun near the school. The students reported what they saw to the school resource officer who then requested police assistance. Waukesha North High School, Butler Middle School, and Lowell Elementary School were then placed into immediate lockdown.

TMJ4 A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reportedly being armed with a rifle near Waukesha North High School on Friday, prompting a large police response.

According to a criminal complaint, the students saw a male, Ali, wearing a pillowcase over his head with two holes cut out for eyes. He was crouched down with a rifle, pointing it at North High School.

According to a criminal complaint, the resource officer believed the suspect to be Ali based on the suspect's description and location. On March 23, Ali allegedly tried entering the school behind students. He was told he couldn't enter the school because he wasn't a student. At the time, the complaint says Ali was dressed in all black with his hood up, as well as a neck warmer pulled over his face and large goggles over his eyes.

The resource officer also noticed Ali around 7 a.m. on April 14 before school hours, "acting bizarre in his front yard waving a baseball bat around."

The complaint says the home Ali lives in has a backyard adjacent to one of the high school's parking lots. There are classrooms along the west wall near the parking lot area behind the home.

Waukesha Police Department Waukesha police arrested a 17-year-old boy allegedly armed with a rifle near Waukesha North High School on Friday.

When officers arrived at Ali's home, he was taken into custody without incident. A 30-round capacity magazine for a Stribog SP9A1 9mm Carbine rifle-style weapon was found in his pants. The complaint says a fired bullet was also found in his jacket pocket. Behind the home's garage, police found the Stribog SP9A1 Carbine rifle on the ground. The firearm belonged to Ali's father.

Inside the home, a bullet hole was found in the living room. Ali's parents told police that the bullet hole was not there on the morning of April 14 when they left for work, the complaint says. A spent bullet was later found inside a neighboring unattached garage.

Following his arrest, Ali was taken to the hospital. The complaint says he was double handcuffed to the bed when he said he needed to use the restroom. An officer released Ali's hand and he then sat down on his arm to prevent officers from securing it. As Ali resisted officers, he repeatedly said, "I'm free." Ali then scratched an officer who was attempting to handcuff him.

A download of Ali's phone also revealed several photos of him holding a rifle with large amounts of cash.

Ali made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday where a cash bond of $250,000 was set. He will return to court on May 31 for a preliminary hearing.

At the time of the incident, Ali was out on bail for a Milwaukee County case. The complaint says he was charged with "take and drive vehicle without owner's consent" last year. He was out on $1,000 bail.

